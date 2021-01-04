Scott (Photo: Twitter @brodeescott)

MEMPHIS market veteran PAUL "BRODEE" SCOTT has joined STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS as Operations Director. SCOTT was most recently at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KWNW (101.9 KISS FM) as APD/Creative Services Dir./Digital Content Coordinator/Afternoon Drive host and previously worked at FLINN BROADCASTING.

GM DALTON GLASSCOCK said, “BRODEE was born and raised in MEMPHIS and he understands how important it is to have a locally-owned, locally-run news talk radio station.”

« see more Net News