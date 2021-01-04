Katz

EMMIS News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS' TONY KATZ is getting a new time slot in the WIBC schedule for the syndicated version of his show, "TONY KATZ TODAY," moving from 11a-1p (CT) to noon-3p (CT) beginning TODAY (1/4). The move clears an extra hour for MIRIAM "MOCK" WEAVER and ROB KENDALL's "MOCK 'N ROB SHOW," which expands to 9a-noon.

KATZ, who also hosts mornings locally on WIBC as well as they RADIO AMERICA-syndicated weekend "EAT! DRINK! SMOKE!," said, “The numbers in INDIANAPOLIS have been incredible. The show has been doing great in its current set up, it was just in a weird place, bridging two standard time slots being 11-1pm. This move shows a lot of faith in the show from WIBC, and opens up a lot of opportunity.”

“We know we have a hit with TONY. And we know that others are interested in what he’s doing,” said PD DAVID WOOD. “With some changes we’ve made here, this move made sense for the station and for TONY.”

Find out more about "TONY KATZ TODAY" from KATZ and his TOMORROW MEDIA at tony@tonykatz.com.

