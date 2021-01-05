Lori Lewis

"A New Year should always bring optimism for how we want to be better versions of ourselves, and an even more meaningful brand for consumers," observed MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"Especially so after this past year.

"In the social space, it takes strategic consistency to capture and convert; building on brand, audience (plus revenue) development.

"And with everyone so distracted; scrolling, posting, swiping, tweeting, liking, sharing, Tik Toking, downloading, snapping, etc., it would do us well to revisit and refine how we’re behaving in the social space."

Read more about "Seven Social Media Trends For 2021" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

« see more Net News