iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFBK-A-F (NEWS 93.1 KFBK)/SACRAMENTO has named former crosstown NBC affiliate KCRA-TV reporter MIKE LUERY as Assistant News Director for the station and iHEARTMEDIA's PACIFIC Region .



“We look forward to Mike being an integral partner in contributing to the news content on ‘The KFBK MORNING NEWS WITH CRISTINA MENDONSA AND SAM SHANE’ as well as ‘THE KFBK AFTERNOON NEWS WITH KITTY O’NEAL,’” said PD BILL WHITE. “MIKE, with his decades of news experience in SACRAMENTO, will be an excellent addition to our team of NORTHERN CALIFORNIA news veterans.”



“MIKE will help oversee news in CALIFORNIA, OREGON, WASHINGTON, HAWAII and ALASKA,” said iHEARTMEDIA PACIFIC Region ND JAYSON CAMPADONIA. “He’ll report on everything from breaking news to politics to state fairs. With his vast experience in the news business, he will additionally play a critical role in developing young news talent.”



“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to return to my roots in radio with some top-notch professionals,” said LUERY. “I’m especially eager to mentor young journalists on how to enterprise important stories and tell them in a compelling way.”

