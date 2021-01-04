Pelsor

When PAUL MENDENHALL, an INDIANA BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME inductee, announced he would be leaving mornings at SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS last AUGUST, the search began for his replacement. The station has found that person in market veteran MATT PELSOR. PELSOR arrives from hosting the current events program "ALL IN" on INDIANA PUBLIC RADIO WFYI. Prior to starting at WFYI in 2016, PELSOR worked in the market at iHEARTRADIO WRZX/WFBQ.

PELSOR said, "The WTTS listeners are my kind of people. Good, thoughtful Hoosiers with great taste in music. I'm very eager to connect with them."

WTTS PD LAURA DUNCAN said, "MATT has been listening to WTTS as long as I've worked here -- which is forever! I've listened to MATT on a competing radio station and thought he would fit perfectly on our frequency. So now, MATT gets to create radio magic on WTTS!"

PELSOR starts his new show on JANUARY 18th. MENDENHALL will remain on board in a scaled-back, part-time role.

