Just weeks after exiting as midday host at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WRKO-A/BOSTON, veteran talk host and producer DOUG GOUDIE has a new job, co-hosting mornings with KELLY LYNCH at iHEARTMEDIA sister News-Talk WGY-A-F/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, starting JANUARY 7th. GOUDIE, known as "VB" (for "Virgin Boy," a nickname bestowed upon him by HOWIE CARR) during his BOSTON run, fills the slot left vacant by 36 year WGY veteran CHUCK CUSTER's retirement in DECEMBER.

“With DOUG’s rich experience as a recent midday talk host on iHEARTMEDIA BOSTON’s WRKO, TV Commentator on (FOX affiliate) WFXT-TV and long-stint on THE HOWIE CARR RADIO SHOW, I’m confident that he will satisfy the expectations of WGY listeners for years to come,” said WGY News and Program Dir. JEFF WOLF. “The heart of what brings so many CAPITAL REGION listeners to WGY in the morning will remain unchanged. DOUG and KELLY will both entertain and inform with meaningful conversations on the important local and national stories of the day but having fun will continue to be part of the show as well.”



“I think our morning show listeners will really enjoy DOUG,” said LYNCH. “He’s genuine, smart, funny and an engaging storyteller. Plus, he’s from the NORTHEAST, so he’s not afraid of snowstorms or dealing with me!”



“I am very much looking forward to working with KELLY and the rest of the talented team at one of the most iconic radio brands in AMERICA,” said GOUDIE. “I cannot wait to get started!”

