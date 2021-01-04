Joins COVID Collaborative

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has joined the COVID COLLABORATIVE, a bipartisan project to address the pandemic led by experts and organizations working to defeat the COVID-19 coronavirus. NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH is joining the group's National Advisory Council.

"Radio and TV broadcasters have devoted tremendous resources to keeping their audiences safe and informed throughout the pandemic,” said SMITH. “Now, as vaccines roll out and the nation’s recovery begins, local broadcasters will play an important role in educating and engaging viewers and listeners. NAB looks forward to working with the COLLABORATIVE in leveraging broadcasters’ connections to local communities across AMERICA to inform the public and defeat the virus."

"We are thrilled to welcome Senator GORDON SMITH and the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS to our COVID COLLABORATIVE,” said co-founder and CEO JOHN BRIDGELAND. “Having the voice of the nation's radio and television broadcasters could not come at a more critical time as our country works together to defeat COVID-19 and emerge better and stronger."

