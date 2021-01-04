Mr. Brightside

So, did anything GOOD happen in 2020? For radio, some positives did emerge, and FRED JACOBS counts down twenty of them in the latest post on the JACOBS MEDIA blog.

Among the bright spots of the difficult year, JACOBS points to radio's learning how to adapt on the fly, broadcasting from work-at-home setups, cooperation between sales and programming, improved proficiency in video, podcasting's continued growth, strength in political ad sales, fundraising, and several more.

Read the whole list here.

