RAB Board Changes Include Jeff Warshaw Moving Up To Vice Chair, Erik Hellum To Finance Chair
January 4, 2021 at 11:12 AM (PT)
The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) has made some changes to its Board of Directors as of JANUARY 1st.
With BILL HENDRICH's retirement from COX MEDIA GROUP, CONNOISSEUR MEDIA, LLC CEO JEFF WARSHAW is moving up from Finance Chair to Vice Chair. TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Local Media COO ERIK HELLUM has been tapped to replace WARSHAW as Finance Chair, and CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Corporate Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES has joined the executive committee.