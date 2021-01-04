Board Changes

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU (RAB) has made some changes to its Board of Directors as of JANUARY 1st.

With BILL HENDRICH's retirement from COX MEDIA GROUP, CONNOISSEUR MEDIA, LLC CEO JEFF WARSHAW is moving up from Finance Chair to Vice Chair. TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Local Media COO ERIK HELLUM has been tapped to replace WARSHAW as Finance Chair, and CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Corporate Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES has joined the executive committee.

« see more Net News