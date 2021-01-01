Weekly Rise

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for DECEMBER 28-JANUARY 3 showed downloads up 5% from the previous week and up 19% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from DECEMBER 30, 2019 to JANUARY 3, 2021 was +11% for Arts, +5% for Business, +34% for Comedy, -15% for Education, +9% for History, +41% for News, +22% for Science, +11% for Society & Culture, -4% for Sports, and +21% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +5% for Arts, +10% for Business, +2% for Comedy, +19% for Education, +11% for History, +2% for News, +20% for Science, +11% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and +2% for True Crime.

« see more Net News