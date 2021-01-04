Schwappach and Salo

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has announced two new on-air voices joining the station -- MADDIE SCHWAPPACH and ZEKE SALO. SCHWAPPACH is the former MD at the UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA's RADIO K; she has also been a contributor to THE CURRENT and is a former intern at the station. SALO worked at Top 40/Rhythmic WZGO (Go 95.3) and Alternative WQGO , both on the air and behind the scenes, interviewing artists, producing content and coordinating promotions. More info is to follow as to when they will start on the air.

SALO said, "I'm excited to a part of the amazing team at THE CURRENT and am looking forward to connecting with the great members and listeners.

SCHWAPPACH said "THE CURRENT was one of the driving forces for me becoming immersed in the local music scene as a teenager growing up in MINNESOTA. At a time when that community is more critical than ever, I'm excited and humbled at this opportunity to connect with other music fans over the air."

Managing Dir. DAVID SAFAR said, "I'm thrilled to have these two passionate music fans join our team at THE CURRENT. "We'll be sharing more soon on when you can hear MADDIE and ZEKE on the air."

