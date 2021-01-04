New Local Site

The EL DORADO BROADCASTERS cluster in the VICTOR VALLEY (HIGH DESERT), CA market -- Hot AC KZKY (Y102) and News-Talk KIXW-A (TALK 960)/APPLE VALLEY, CA; Country KATJ (KAT COUNTRY 100.7)/GEORGE, CA; Classic Rock KIXA (106.5 THE FOX)/LUCERNE VALLEY, CA; Top 40/Rhythmic KATJ-HD2-K242CS (HD 96.3) and Regional Mexican KXVV (LA X 103.1) -- has added a local news site for the area, HDDAILYNEWS.COM. Local news reporter ANDREW J has been named News Dir./Anchor for the site.

“We are a local radio market embedded in TV market #2 -- LOS ANGELES,” said EL DORADO Exec. Pres. CHRIS FLEMING. “It seems like a big opportunity for our company to step into this space and make an immediate impact for the communities we serve.”

« see more Net News