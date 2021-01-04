Kingsley's Bluestem Ranch

The late COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER BOB KINGLSEY's legendary BLUESTEM RANCH, located in WEATHERFORD, TX, is for sale. KINGSLEY's wife and business partner, NAN, placed the house on the market over the holidays after calling the 141-acre horse estate home for 25 years. NAN KINGSLEY is selling the home as she transitions into her new life in NASHVILLE as KCCS PRODUCTIONS Pres. and BLUESTEM WELLNESS co-owner. The buyer of the property will be just its third owner. The asking price is $8.2 million.

“As a Jewish girl from BALTIMORE who spent her career in NEW YORK CITY and LOS ANGELES, never in a million years did I think I’d end up spending the better part of my life — and 25 years of the 36 years I was with BOB — in WEATHFORD, TX,” said NAN KINGSLEY. “But ... looking back on my time in TEXAS, I would not change it for anything. The memories we shared together building our home and converting the ranch into the dream property BOB always envisioned will be with me forever. I look forward to seeing another family experience this unique and wonderful slice of TEXAS, just west of FORT WORTH.

“When we arrived in WEATHERFORD a quarter century ago, it was a small town, known as the cutting horse capitol of the world," she continued. "Today, it is the bustling heartbeat of the performing horse industry, and I would like to think that BOB’s passion and advocacy played a role in that growth. We wanted BLUESTEM to be a place that inspired those who set foot on it. BOB brought NASHVILLE’s brightest stars and biggest songwriters to PARKER COUNTY, generating financial support for countless causes. We simply saw the need and wanted to help. And if the next owners desire for these events to continue, I stand ready to support.”

Find more information on the property here, and a virtual video experience here.

