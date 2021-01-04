Grammy Time!

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSION VIEJO 88.5-FM is dedicating the month of JANUARY to spotlight many of the artists that are nominated for this year’s GRAMMY AWARDS, which airs on JANUARY 31st.

The 88.5 radio personalities have declared JANUARY “GRAMMY MONTH” at the station and will be playing several of the nominated artists -- many being the very same artists who regularly appear on the station’s playlist.

