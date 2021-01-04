Be Bop Is Back

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY LONG BEACH Jazz station KKJZ (88.1 - FM)/LONG BEACH announced TODAY the return of veteran Jazz DJ JOSE RIZO. He will host a new feature called "Bop, Straight Ahead," which will air on KKJZ 88.1 MONDAY through THURSDAY from 8p to 9p and SUNDAYS from 9p to 10p (PT). In FEBRUARY, The SUNDAY program will expand from 9p to Midnight.

According to the station, “Bop, Straight Ahead” is dedicated to long time Be Bop

advocate, “Be Bop” CHARLIE NILES, iconic Jazz DJ for decades on KBCA and KKJZ.

