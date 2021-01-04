Halsey

GRAMMY-winning performer HALSEY, is kicking off 2021 by launching a direct-to-consumer line of cosmetics called ABOUT-FACE.

The singer had tagged recent INSTAGRAM posts with @aboutfacebeauty, sans explanation. But in a press release today the singer said, "Makeup is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection. I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun."

A self-taught makeup artist and true makeup junkie with an encyclopedic knowledge of brands and application methods, HALSEY has long created and applied her own looks for performances, editorials and music videos.

The brand's official launch is set for JANUARY 25, though pre-sales began today (1/4). The launch consists of 10 product categories (inclusive of beauty tools and limited edition cosmetic bags) across a total of 40 skus. ABOUT-FACE products are formulated to be vegan, clean, and cruelty free and will be sold direct-to-consumer in the US, Canada, UK and Europe on aboutface.com. Prices range from $17.00 to $32.00.

« see more Net News