iHEARTMEDIA has inked EVP/Finance, Deputy CFO, and Head of Investor Relations MIKE MCGUINNESS to a contract extension.

MCGUINNESS' employment has been extended for an additional three years to run through DECEMBER 31, 2024. The extension also increases MCGUINNESS' base salary to $725,000 per year with a target annual bonus of 110% of his annual salary.

