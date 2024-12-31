-
iHeartMedia Renews Contract Of EVP/Finance Mike McGuinness For Three More Years
iHEARTMEDIA has inked EVP/Finance, Deputy CFO, and Head of Investor Relations MIKE MCGUINNESS to a contract extension.
MCGUINNESS' employment has been extended for an additional three years to run through DECEMBER 31, 2024. The extension also increases MCGUINNESS' base salary to $725,000 per year with a target annual bonus of 110% of his annual salary.