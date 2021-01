Anne Carlini

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WLLZ (106.7 DETROIT'S WHEELS)/DETROIT has added longtime market veteran ANNE CARLINI for mornings effective immediately.

CARLINI most recently rocked crosstown rival BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT for 30 years leaving the station in DECEMBER 2019 (NET NEWS 12/31/19).

Check out CARLINI's announcement on her FACEBOOK page here.

CARLINI's Back!!

