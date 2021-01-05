Gould

SALEM MEDIA GROUP SVP/National Program Development/Ministry Relations CHRISTOPHER GOULD is adding duties as GM of the company's COLORADO SPRINGS cluster, Religion KGFT (100.7 THE WORD), Christian AC KBIQ (Q102.7), and News-Talk KZNT-A-K266CK (AM 1460 THE ANSWER), plus SALEM SURROUND's COLORADO SPRINGS division. GOULD, a former GM of the TAMPA cluster, is relocating to COLORADO SPRINGS and retaining his national corporate duties. Former SALEM COLORADO SPRINGS GM HEATH GARLUTZO left in APRIL and recently joined NEXSTAR CBS affiliate WCIA-TV and MY NETWORK TV affiliate WCIX-TV (X 49)/CHAMPAIGN, IL as an AE.

Pres./Broadcast Media DAVID SANTRELLA said, “I am confident under CHRIS’ strong leadership we will see these stations grow in both influence and financial performance and that our service and support of our National Ministry partnerships will continue to thrive.”

GOULD said, “I’ve always loved to serve my local community and the local church especially local pastors. This new opportunity allows me to do just that, while continuing to develop new and necessary national voices for our Christian Teaching and Talk platforms. Relocating to COLORADO SPRINGS, which is home to some of our longest running national ministry partnerships, makes a lot of sense. It will be a joy and an honor to take on this new challenge.”

