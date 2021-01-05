Ratings Rollout Today!

NIELSEN AUDIO DECEMBER '20 results arrive TODAY for PUERTO RICO; NEW ORLEANS; OKLAHOMA CITY; LOUISVILLE; and BATON ROUGE. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).



Coming WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6th: RICHMOND; BUFFALO; ROCHESTER, NY; BIRMINGHAM; GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG; FREDERICKSBURG, VA; ASHEVILLE, NC; ELMIRA, NY; OLEAN, NY; and TUSCALOOSA, AL.

« see more Net News