Sandra Scully Passes

Condolences to Hall of Fame former LOS ANGELES DODGERS broadcaster VIN SCULLY on the passing of his wife SANDRA SCULLY, who died SUNDAY (1/3) of complications from ALS at UCLA MEDICAL CENTER in LOS ANGELES at 76.

SANDRA and VIN SCULLY had been married since 1973; she is survived by VIN, six children, twenty one grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Donations in her name may be made to the Department of Neuromuscular Disease at UCLA/ALS Research.

