Connie & Fish

Condolences to the family and friends of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WLHT (MIX 95.7)/GRAND RAPIDS morning co-host CONNIE KELLIE, who lost her battle with liver cancer. The station posted, "We're sad to share the news that our friend and coworker, CONNIE KELLIE, passed away on MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2020 after a short battle with liver cancer.

"CONNIE is survived by her husband, DAN; their lovable fur-baby, KEVIN; and her long time on-air partner and dear friend, FISH. She will be missed by all of us here at MIX 95-7. CONNIE joined our team here at Mix 95-7 in October 2012, and has been a beloved member of our community every since."

It was her wish that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her name be made the the MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION.

