January 28th

iHEARTMEDIA's fourth annual iHEARTRADIO ALTER EGO 2021 will be a free virtual event on THURSDAY, JANUARY 28th featuring all-new performances and stories from BILLIE EILISH and the FOO FIGHTERS. In addition, the event will feature previous ALTer EGO performances from BECK, THE BLACK KEYS, BLINK-182, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, COLDPLAY, THE KILLERS, MUMFORD & SONS, MUSE, TWENTY ONE PILOTS and WEEZER.

ALTer EGO 2021 will be hosted by Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES syndicated host WOODY of THE WOODY SHOW. The star-studded event will livestream exclusively for free on LiveXLive.com and broadcast live across more than 80 Alternative and Rock iHEARTRADIO stations on 1/28 at 6p (PT)/9p (ET).

WOODY said, “(Pending a COVID test) I’ll be happy to roll up my sleeves (sport a mask, a face shield and anything else to obscure my face) and help kick off 2021 proper, with a unique ALTer EGO production that will serve as warm-up for the impending return to normalcy."



“Back again for a fourth year, the 2021 iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO is bringing the best in Alternative Rock directly to your home,” said LISA WORDEN, ALT 98.7 PD and iHEARTMEDIA VP/Rock And Alternative. "Fans will get treated to performances from the past 3 years of ALTer Ego that haven’t been seen or heard since that night. Plus, BILLIE and the FOOS play new sets and tell some awesome stories. It’s going to be incredible and it’s free! WHAT?!”

