Entries Open

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has opened the window for entries in the 2021 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS competition. Entries for the awards for excellence in journalism published by radio, television, and digital news organizations and student journalists between JANUARY 1, 2020, and DECEMBER 31, 2020, will be accepted until FEBRUARY 18th at 5p (ET), with a $10 early bird discount for submissions by FEBRUARY 11th and additional discounts for RTDNA members. New categories include one for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and several student categories (Podcasts, Feature Reporting, and Hard News in both audio and video).



“2020 showed just how much journalism matters,” said RTDNA Executive Director DAN SHELLEY. “Journalists should be proud of the work they’ve done over the past year, telling some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes and, in many cases, providing life-saving information. This year’s MURROW AWARDS will recognize that impact.”



Find out more and enter by clicking here.

