The NASHVILLE-based stock media company SOUNDSTRIPE has hired 20-plus-year music, tech, and entertainment industry veteran DREW WEAVER as Chief Operating Officer (COO) from his role as SVP/Head of Product for Spanish-language streaming site PANTAYA. In the newly-created COO role, WEAVER will oversee day-to-day operations, reporting to co-founders and co-CEOs TRAVIS TERRELL and MICAH SANNAN.

“DREW brings extensive operational experience in digital media to SOUNDSTRIPE, including an expansive background in digital music and video at companies such as SIRIUSXM, LIONSGATE, STARZ, and AOL,” said TERRELL. “His experience managing teams within large-scale subscription content businesses will be invaluable as we continue our rapid growth in pursuit of our core mission to keep creatives creating.”

“I’m excited to join the talented team at SOUNDSTRIPE in their quest to empower creatives with the industry’s highest-quality royalty-free music, video, and sound effects,” said WEAVER. “I’m impressed by the company’s commitment to super-serve creators as well as its employees, and look forward to supporting its continued innovation in the booming markets of video and podcasting.”

