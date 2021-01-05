Virtual Festival

This year's HOT DOCS PODCAST FESTIVAL is being held in virtual form JANUARY 27-29, and the TORONTO-based conference has released its complete schedule for the streaming video event.

“During this unpredictable year of social distancing, podcasts have become essential listening for their much-needed moments of insight, humour, humanity and escape,” said HOT DOCS TED ROGERS CINEMA Managing Director ALAN BLACK. “Given this, there was no question that we had to move our signature Podcast Festival online. This way, we could bring together and expand our community of pod lovers globally, as well as welcome exciting storytellers who may not have been able to appear live in TORONTO. Over the past few months, we have worked tirelessly to curate an incredible lineup that will speak to the power of audio to move, delight and connect us in this new reality.”

The festival's prime events (6p and 8:30p (ET)) will be free for HOT DOCS members and festival passholders and $14.99 for non-members/non-passholders. Other panels will be available to passholders (with prices starting at C$75).

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27:

11a (ET): Personal Storytelling in Podcasts: How To Do it Right Without Selling Your Soul 1p: CANADALAND on Breaking the Big Story OR How to Take Down a Giant Without Getting Sued Into Oblivion

3p: Listening Party #1 (TBA)

6p: The Epic Journeys of RADIOLAB: LATIF NASSER and JAD ABUMRAD on THE OTHER LATIF and DOLLY PARTON'S AMERICA

8:30p: Reckoning with Race: 1619 and NICE WHITE PARENTS



THURSDAY, JANUARY 28

1p: Reclaiming True Crime with GIMLET MEDIA's CONNIE WALKER

3p: Internet Explorers: Up Close with REPLY ALL

6p: The Post-TRUMP World: What's Next for Political Podcasts with CROOKED MEDIA's TOMMY VIETOR and TANYA SOMANADER

8:30p: Stories for Beautiful Nerds: ROMAN MARS on The 99% INVISIBLE City

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

11a: Funny Takes on the Daily News with THE DAILY ZEITGEIST

1p: Big Stories, Big Ideas with NISHAT KURWA (Executive Producer, VOX MEDIA)

3p: Listening Party #2 (TBA)

6p: Nostalgia Trip: POP CHAT meets YOU'RE WRONG ABOUT

8:30p: Stories That Slay: ROXANE GAY in Conversation with NEW YORK MAGAZINE's THE CUT

ON DEMAND

20 Questions: Inside the Mind of…

Find out more and register at hotdocscinema.ca/podcast.

