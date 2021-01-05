Supporting Cleveland Small Business

iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND is starting 2021 with two initiatives aimed at helping local businesses. Throughout the month of JANUARY, CLEVELAND-area small businesses are encouraged to register online for the opportunity to be featured in a $25,000 iHEARTMEDIA marketing plan.

iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND Pres. KEITH HOTCHKISS commented, "Last year was brutal for small businesses in our community. We believe the significant reach of our media assets, combined with this meaningful marketing campaign, will be the difference maker for a local company here in CLEVELAND. There are 36% fewer local businesses operating in the area than this time last year, according to CRAIN’S CLEVELAND."

Small businesses have until SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st to enter through the "SMALL BUSINESS STIMULUS" link on any of cluster's eight station websites.

In addition to the $25,000 marketing plan awarded to one select business, iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND has also launched a SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT series in 2021. Local businesses will be chosen and highlighted in on-air radio vignettes across all of the cluster's stations.

HOTCHKISS went on to say, "The symbolic turning of the calendar to 2021 will mean just a bit more than it traditionally does. iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND is proud to support this unique and meaningful donation of airtime and resources to help improve the outcomes of the small businesses in our communities, who are our partners, neighbors and listeners."

