The CLEVELAND BROWNS are in the playoffs, and GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND host EMMETT GOLDEN will celebrate by broadcasting live for 24 consecutive hours beginning SATURDAY (1/9) at 3p (ET). Fellow ESPN CLEVELAND host TONY RIZZO will co-host the first hour of "NO SLEEP TIL PLAYOFFS."



“Growing up in CLEVELAND, I know how much the BROWNS mean to the fans and the city,” said GOLDEN, “I’m looking forward to spending 24 hours celebrating this momentous event. I’m so excited about the BROWNS’ playoff appearance, I probably wouldn’t be sleeping anyway.”

