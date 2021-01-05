Hawkeye

CUMULUS Country KSCS (96.3 NEW COUNTRY)/DALLAS morning host MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS has put together an 11-minute video showcasing five tips on how to promote a morning show with no costs.

Some key points of the video include:

Get a logo for your show in order to brand everything that you do. There are options available to create a free logo if your webmaster doesn't offer it.

Get a publicity photo of your show in order for your audience to identify with you.

Post content from your show. If you don't have a podcast, create a free YOUTUBE channel.

Share content from your show on your own and your station's social media sites, email blast, website, etc.

Most importantly, improve your shows' webpage on your station's website. This is important even if you have your own website.

Watch the full video here.

