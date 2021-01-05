2021 Grammys Postponed (photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ROLLING STONE is reporting that the RECORDING ACADEMY is postponing the 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS, originally scheduled for JANUARY 31st, due to COVID-19 concerns. Multiple sources confirmed the news to ROLLING STONE TODAY (1/5), but could not give a new date. Organizers say they are now looking to hold the event sometime in MARCH.

The GRAMMYS had already planned on a limited show for 2021, forgoing an audience completely and only allowing presenters and performers on-site during the show. But, CALIFORNIA has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases following the holiday season, setting a new single-day record of 74,000 new cases on JANUARY 4th, according to THE LOS ANGELES TIMES. So officials decided to play it safe by pushing the ceremony back.

TREVOR NOAH was originally set to host the ceremony in JANUARY. It's unclear at this time if he will re-schedule.

