Due to COVID-19 concerns, THE RECORDING ACADEMY is postponing the 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS, originally scheduled for JANUARY 31st, with a MARCH 14th date now on tap.

Here is the statement from THE RECORDING ACADEMY and CBS:

"After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, to be broadcast SUNDAY, MARCH 14th. The deteriorating COVID situation in LOS ANGELES, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.



"We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors, and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."

The statement came from THE RECORDING ACADEMY Chair/Interim President HARVEY MASON, JR.; CBS EVP Specials, Music, Live Events And Alternative Programming JACK SUSMAN and GRAMMY AWARDS Executive Producer BEN WINSTON of FULWELL 73 PRODUCTIONS.

The GRAMMYS had already planned on a limited show for 2021, forgoing an audience completely and only allowing presenters and performers on-site during the show. But, CALIFORNIA has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases following the holiday season, setting a new single-day record of 74,000 new cases on JANUARY 4th, according to THE LOS ANGELES TIMES. So officials decided to play it safe by pushing the ceremony back.

TREVOR NOAH was originally set to host the ceremony in JANUARY. It's unclear at this time if he will return for the MARCH 14th telecast.

