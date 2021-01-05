-
Shanna ‘Quinn’ Cudeck Upped To PD At WMIL/Milwaukee
PD/MD/afternoon host SHANNA “QUINN” CUDECK has been promoted to PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country WMIL (FM106.1)/MILWAUKEE. She assumes some of the duties previously handled by SVP/Programming for MILWAUKEE KERRY WOLFE, who departed as part of the iHEARTMEDIA reduction in force last month (NET NEWS 11/6/20).
QUINN added APD/MD stripes to her afternoon duties at the station in 2018 (NET NEWS 2/16/18). She previously worked at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER)/SCHENECTADY, NY, where she was morning co-host. Prior career stops also include ENTERCOM/BUFFALO.
