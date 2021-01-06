Patreon Names Julian Gutman Chief Product Officer



PATREON, the subscription platform that lets artists create their own unique membership offers and control the value of their art, on TUESDAY (1/5) named JULIAN GUTMAN Chief Product Officer for the company. GUTMAN, most recently with INSTAGRAM, where he led Instagram Feed, Stories, Ranking, Video, Profile and Interactions, officially takes over FEBRUARY 16th.

In his new role, GUTMAN will be leading PATREON’s Product and Engineering efforts, helping to usher in the next era of the PATREON experience for both creators and Patrons. GUTMAN’s leadership will extend PATREON’s focus on the three key areas highlighted as part of PATREON’s SERIES E FUNDRAISING ANNOUNCEMENT: International, enhancing the patron experience, and helping creators expand audiences with discovery tools.

GUTMAN said in a statement, “We're in the very early days of a cultural transformation driven by individual creators. There is a reimagining of how creators will be compensated for their craft, how they'll engage with their fans on a daily basis, and how this community of passionate fans will connect with each other. PATREON was ahead of the curve on this transformation and is the leader in this rapidly growing space and I can’t wait to start building with the team.”

