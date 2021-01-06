Charese Fruge, Grace Potter

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to double GRAMMY Nominee singer/songwriter GRACE POTTER.

Discussing her career, POTTER carefully explained, “The fact that I refuse to ‘pick a lane’ made it hard for anyone to really understand how to market me. I’m always a little discouraged when people focus on appearance - or the fact that I’m a woman - over creative fortitude.” “I have always enjoyed being a shape shifter and exploring different parts of my personality in an outward way, often through hair, makeup and fashion. It’s a sumptuous side-effect of being a rock & roller. It’s safer than drugs and more effective for my happiness. Still, no matter how subtle the change, there’s always resistance. I wish we as humans could be farther along than that.”

