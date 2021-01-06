Konicki

Country music industry veteran LISA KONICKI joins NASHVILLE-based AMERICAN SONGWRITER magazine as Editor-in-Chief, effective immediately. She succeeds DALLAS JACKSON, who remains with the magazine as part of its ownership group, SAVAGE VENTURES.

KONICKI’s 20 years of print and online media experience include time as Editor-in-Chief of COUNTRY WEEKLY, where she rose from the Photo Editor role. When that magazine was acquired by CUMULUS MEDIA, she created the NashCountryDaily.com web site. More recently, KONICKI spent the last three years as Editor at music site OneCountry.com.

