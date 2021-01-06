Wilson (Photo: Twitter @SistahWilson)

The MULTICULTURAL MEDIA, TELECOM AND INTERNET COUNCIL has named UMANITYEDU founder Dr. FALLON WILSON as VP/Policy, focusing on technology, data privacy, artificial intelligence, and civil rights in the digital age; infrastructure, broadband connectivity,and digital inclusion; and multicultural media ownership and content diversity.

“I am thrilled to celebrate 2021 and the launch of MMTC’s 35th year with the appointment of Dr. FALLON WILSON to lead our policy advocacy and thought leadership,” said MMTC Pres./CEO MAURITA COLEY. “Our board Chair RONALD JOHNSON and I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. WILSON during our service on the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION’S Advisory Committee for Diversity and Digital Empowerment, (ACDDE), on the Tech Subcommittee. Dr. WILSON is a powerful advocate who is deeply committed to resolving issues that disproportionately impact our communities, such as access to and proficiency with broadband, digital equity and inclusion, artificial intelligence and civil rights, and media diversity.”

“I’m so happy to join the MMTC team and help chart a new path forward for the 35-year-old organization,” said Dr. WILSON. “Given its historical prominence, I believe MMTC is in a great position to promote a liberatory tech policy and advocacy agenda at the national level, fueled by new partnerships, new coalitions, and new thought leaders of color.”

