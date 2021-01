Muzzillo

CUMULUS Top 40/Mainstream KQXY (Q94)/BEAUMONT, TX PD/afternoon host TOMMY "JAMMER" MUZZILLO has died after a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

MUZZILLO moved up from APD to PD at KQXY in OCTOBER 2018. Prior to his stint at KQXY, MUZZILLO ran an independent promotion company, JAMMER PROMOTIONS and previously worked at COLUMBIA RECORDS, ISLAND DEF JAM and LAVA RECORDS.

