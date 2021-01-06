Lil Nas X

LIL NAS X brings a signature style and voice to the written page for his children's alphabet picture book, "C Is For Country," featuring illustrations from award-winning artist THEODORE TAYLOR III. The book follows a young cowboy and his sidekick, PANINI the pony, as they use the ABCs to seek out adventure in wide-open pastures, embrace family, and celebrate individuality, all during a single day.

Said the chart-topping rapper, whose "Old Town Road" proved a groundbreaking hybrid of rap and country, “'C Is For Country' goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to ‘Old Town Road’ on repeat and helped change my life forever. I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I’m so happy with how it turned out, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

