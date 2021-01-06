Mahoney

Syndicated "DAVE AND MAHONEY" co-host JASON MAHONEY guested on RYAN HOPPE's "HOPPE HOUR" podcast and spoke about his battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On the episode, MAHONEY, co-host of the ENTERCOM Alternative KXTE (ALT 107.5)/LAS VEGAS-based nationally syndicated morning show, tells people who don't believe the virus is real or are in denial that they are "gambling with (their) life"; he expressed doubt that the deniers can be reached even with real stories from people like himself (and HOPPE) who have contracted the virus. "This will be on your conscience," he advised the deniers, but said he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" despite the misinformation being spread about the disease.

Hear the episode via SPOTIFY

