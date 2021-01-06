Picks Triton

INDIA's RED FM has picked TRITON DIGITAL's podcast technology for its podcast production and sales, including OMNY STUDIO for management, distribution, and promotion, TRITON's ad server for dynamic ad insertion, and programmatic sales platform.

“TRITON is playing a leading role in furthering the digital audio and podcast industry in India and around the world through the provision of reliable, feature-rich technology,” said RED FM National Head -- Digital ISTEYAQ AHMED. “We are confident that TRITON’s continuously-innovated technology will provide us with the support we need today and for years to come, as we continue to grow and expand our podcast strategy.”



“We are pleased to provide RED FM with the tools they need to both grow and monetize their diverse portfolio of podcast content,” said TRITON DIGITAL Director of Monetization, APAC ADITYA SUMMANWAR. “We look forward to supporting RED FM as they remain a meaningful contributor to the growth of the podcast landscape in INDIA.”

