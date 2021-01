Hockey Talk

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO, flagship for CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS hockey, is debuting a weekly BLACKHAWKS show this MONDAY (1/11), reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

"BLACKHAWKS LIVE" will be hosted by CHRIS BODEN and NICK GISMONDI and will air at 7p (CT) on MONDAYS or TUESDAYS during the NHL season.

