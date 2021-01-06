MacCourtney

KATZ TELEVISION GROUP Pres. LEO MACCOURTNEY has been elected Chairman of the INTERNATIONAL RADIO AND TELEVISION SOCIETY FOUNDATION. MACCOURTNEY, a former Chairman of the TELEVISION BUREAU OF ADVERTISING, has been an active board member of IRTS for over 25 years.

“IRTS provides young people across the nation with meaningful ways to work and connect with high-level executives and companies in the media industry,” said MACCOURTNEY. “I’m extremely proud to help lead IRTS in its mission to support and mentor the next generation of media leaders with diversity at the core.”

“We are thrilled to welcome a new Board Chairman who has already played a key role in the success of IRTS,” said IRTS Pres./CEO JOYCE TUDRYN. “LEO’s unprecedented participation in our programs, unwavering dedication to our mission, and wise counsel over the years perfectly position us to expand upon the program growth achieved during the tenure of outgoing Chair DEBRA O’CONNELL, President of Networks at DISNEY MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT DISTRIBUTION. We are honored to now have LEO’s leadership at the helm!”

