CUMULUS News-Talk WPRO-A-WEAN/PROVIDENCE 6-9p (ET) weekday sports talk host ANDY GRESH announced on TUESDAY's show that he will be leaving the station after FRIDAY's edition.

GOLOCAL PROVIDENCE reports that GRESH, who will continue his SUNDAY night show on CBS SPORTS RADIO, is leaving due to a "business disagreement"; the site reports that former PROVIDENCE JOURNAL sportswriter KEVIN MCNAMARA will host a one-hour show and an unnamed syndicated show will air 7-9p (ET).

