Contemporary Christian network WAYFM has a new role for it’s longtime content leader, and two corresponding staffing changes that are effective immediately.

FARON DICE is transitioning from Chief Content Officer to VP/Ministry for WAY MEDIA.

COO TIM DUKES shared, “FARON is the architect of these efforts over his 18 years with WAYFM. Having him specialize on them moving forward is crucial to achieving our aggressive ministry goals over the next decade, which include praying with 1,000,000 people per year by 2030.”



RON HARRELL joins WAY MEDIA as VP/Brand and Content, based at it’s network operations center in NASHVILLE, and assumes leadership over on-air, digital, and marketing initiatives.

He commented, "I'm thrilled to join WAYFM and guide this passionate team of creators and presenters. Big virtual hugs to CEO JOHN SCAGGS and TIM DUKES for entrusting me with this product. I'm eager to help them achieve their strong growth goals for spreading the message of hope."

In conjunction with these two new appointments, WAYFM Program Director TODD STACH has exited the organization after three and a half years.

