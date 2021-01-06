RIP Laura Powell

Former longtime WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI pm drive co-host LAURA POWELL (FITZ) died SATURDAY (1/2) after a valiant battle with CROHN's DISEASE.

POWELL spent more than 15 years on the QUEEN CITY airwaves, first landing at WMOJ (MOJO94.9) co-hosting mornings with KEITH MITCHELL from 2002 to 2006. Her greatest success came when she moved to Q102, where she did afternoons with market legend BRIAN DOUGLAS from 2007 to 2018, followed by a run in that same time slot with JON CURL.

The TEMPLE UNIVERSITY graduate leaves two young sons, JOE B. and JULIUS. A GO FUND ME PAGE has been set up for her survivors.

