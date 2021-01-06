New Podcasts

PODCASTONE has signed a pair of prominent retired athletes to host podcasts.

BRETT FAVRE will host an as yet untitled podcast with former FOX NEWS CHANNEL personality ERIC BOLLING, debuting later this month. Meanwhile, former NBA forward ROBERT HORRY will host "THE BIG SHOT BOB PODCAST." Both shows will be produced by ROB JENNERS.

In a press release, a quote attributed to both FAVRE and BOLLING said, "We are ready to rock it! Together we bring a range of experience unmatched in the podcast world. We're going to bring our fun and humorous takes on all of the current hottest topics. Whether it's the weekend's games, what news leak has surfaced, or which KARDASHIAN is making the most money (and how) -- add us to your podcast subscriptions, you won't be disappointed!"

HORRY, known for his clutch shooting helping win seven NBA championships for the HOUSTON ROCKETS, LOS ANGELES LAKERS, and SAN ANTONIO SPURS, said, "Being great isn't only about the accomplishments achieved on the court or playing field. Being great is about persevering through the trials and tribulations thrown in one's path and putting in the work and dedication to come out the other side a better player, a better teammate and a better person. I'm grateful for the opportunity to host my own podcast and delve into what makes an individual stand out and be great, whether in the world of sports, in the arts or in the communities where we live."

PODCASTONE Founder/Chairman NORM PATTIZ said, "I have personally been courtside at so many BIG SHOT BOB game winning moments that having his podcast on PODCASTONE is a genuine thrill. BRETT FAVRE? Just look at the record, and how exciting to have him team with the outspoken ERIC BOLLING? We started PODCASTONE's SPORTSNET with SHAQ, DAN PATRICK and a dozen other top sports personalities and we're not resting on our laurels."

