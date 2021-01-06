New Bull in town

After an all-CHRISTMAS format stunt, iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMYI (MY 92.9)/TUCSON flipped TODAY (1/6) at 10:30a (MT) to Country as “92.9 THE BULL,” positioned as “TUCSON’S New Country,” and launching with 10,000 songs commercial-free. The first song was JASON ALDEAN’s “My Kinda Party.” iHEART/TUCSON SVP/Programming NICK BRUNS will program the station.

iHEART’s syndicated BOBBY BONES will be the stations’ morning show beginning MONDAY, JANUARY 25th. The midday host is RUBI. CHRIS O’GORMAN is in afternoons and CELINA is hosting nights. Overnights will be filed by the syndicated “After MidNite with CODY ALAN.”

“TUCSON has long had a hole in the market for a new Country station that covers the entire metro with a strong signal, and now 92.9 THE BULL gives that to TUCSON,” said iHEARTMEDIA Southwest Area Pres. STAVE EARNHARDT. “We …couldn't be more excited to connect TUCSON Country music fans with the newest and hottest Country artists.”

