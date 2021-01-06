Allan

PURE PLAY RADIO, LLC, has hired RON ALLAN to oversee the programming of its Jazz and Smooth Jazz stations. A 30-year radio veteran, especially in the Smooth Jazz genre, as the current morning host for CARTER BROADCASTING, INC. Smooth Jazz WSBZ (THE SEABREEZE 106.3 FM)/MIRAMAR BEACH, FL.

PURE PLAY RADIO, LLC, Owner VAL STARR stated, “RON’s extensive radio background and passion for the jazz format, along with his voiceover experience, brings a wealth of talent to our team. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard.”

