Bud and Broadway

SUITERADIO's syndicated BUD AND BROADWAY show made its morning debut on WITHERS BROADCASTING COMPANY KBXB/CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO on MONDAY (1/4). It is the show's 16th affiliate since launching in SEPTEMBER 2020.

“MISSOURI has been our home since 2015, and we’re excited about bringing our show to the CAPE area,” said the show's BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY in a joint statement.

"It’s exciting to be a part of great solutions for broadcast radio right now, and BUD AND BROADWAY are about the funniest solution I’ve ever heard," said SUITERADIO Pres./CEO CRUZE. "We’re thrilled to be adding KBXB to the BUD AND BROADWAY family."

Added SUITERADIO's ROWDY YATES,"2021 is going to be a phenomenal year of growth for what is without a doubt the funniest morning show in all of Country radio. The same could be said for Classic Hits and Classic Rock outlets as well. Funny works. Funny wins. Hear for yourself!"

