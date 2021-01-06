HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED has acquired the 50% of the worldwide copyright and income interests in NEIL YOUNG's entire song catalogue of 1,180 songs. The deal is HIPGNOSIS SONG FUND LIMITED's third major deal in a week, following the acquisition of catalogues by JIMMY IOVINE and LINDSAY BUCKINGHAM.

THE FAMILY (MUSIC) LIMITED and HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED Founder MERCK MERCURIADIS commented in a press release, "I bought my first NEIL YOUNG album aged 7. HARVEST was my companion and I know every note, every word, every pause and silence intimately. NEIL YOUNG, or at least his music, has been my friend and constant ever since."

MERCURIADIS went on to add, "I built HIPGNOSIS to be a company NEIL would want to be a part of. We have a common integrity, ethos and passion born out of a belief in music and these important songs. There will never be a "BURGER OF GOLD" but we will work together to make sure everyone gets to hear them on NEIL’s terms. There’s a good chance their life will be changed just like mine was. This is a deal that changes HIPGNOSIS forever and it’s a dream to welcome NEIL, FRANK, BONNIE and the team to the HIPGNOSIS family."

Neil Young (Photo: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com)

